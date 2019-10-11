Jason Aldean Drops Video For “We Back”

Jason Aldean just shared the video for his latest single “We Back,” off his upcoming album “9,” which drops November 22nd. The clip, directed by Shaun Silva, gives fans a front-row experience to Jason’s live show.

“We’ve put out music videos in the past from our tours, but Silva put a really cool spin on this one,” Jason shares. “Fans are going to feel like they are on stage with us, which is something I’ve never really seen pulled off like this before.”