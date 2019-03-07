Jason Aldean To Get ACM Artist Of The Decade Award

Jason Aldean is set to receive the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award at the 54th ACM Awards, taking place April 7th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“This is probably one of the coolest awards I’ve ever been given," Jason shares. "My heroes are on this list, something I can’t really even wrap my head around being part of. But, man I’m proud to be getting it - it’s for everyone who stuck with us and supported us through the years."

Previous ACM Artist of the Decade Award winners include Marty Robbins (1969), Loretta Lynn (1979), Alabama (1988), Garth Brooks (1998) and George Strait (2008).

Jason, a three-time reigning Entertainer of the Year and current Entertainer of the Year nominee, will also perform during the telecast, which will air live on CBS.