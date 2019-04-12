Jason Aldean Goes Live On Facebook, Premieres New Video Today

Jason Aldean will release the video for his new single, "Rearview Town," today (Friday, April 12th) at 5:20 p.m. ET on Facebook's Music page and Jason's own Facebook page. Just before headlining the first night of Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, FL and before sharing the clip, Jason will go live on Facebook at 5:10 p.m. ET to discuss the moments that made him who his is today along with what he’s looking forward to in the future.

Jason said, "The music video for 'Rearview Town' was a way to sort of sum up my career and personal life over the years. It’s a nod to looking back at what got you where you are today - good and bad - while looking forward down the road ahead."

His 2019 Ride All Night Tour launches on May 3rd with back to back nights in Uncasville, CT.