Jason Aldean Launches 'We Back Tour' In January

Jason Aldean will kick off the new year with a new tour. The 2020 We Back Tour launches on Jan. 30th in Columbia, SC. He has tapped direct support Morgan Wallen, along with Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver for the 20-city run which will wrap up in March. General on-sale begins this Friday (September 20th) at 10 a.m. local time for select cities at jasonaldean.com.

As with his previous live shows, Jason tells us that fans can expect a night to remember on the 2020 We Back Tour. "I hope that people by now -- anybody that's ever come out to one of our shows -- by now they know what they're gonna get. I don't stand up there and do a lot of talking, chit-chat, that kind of stuff. I mean, I don't feel that's what people come to . . . They don't come to hear me talk, you know what I'm saying, so they come out, we're gonna try to play as may songs as we can play. I'm not gonna sit up there and waste a lot of time, and we're gonna try to keep it moving, keep it fun, and people come out to shows to have a good time and dance and sing and do all that stuff, and we try to just give them an outlet to do that and sort of steer the ship and try to make sure they have as much fun as possible. They know that when the show's over I'm gonna be exhausted, you know, cause I'm gonna try to go out there and give it everything I've got, and hopefully by now anybody that's been to our shows knows that it's gonna be loud and it's gonna be fun, and that's what we want."

The new tour is named after Jason's brand new single, "We Back," the debut single from his upcoming album, 9. The project will be released on November 22nd.