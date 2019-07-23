Jason Aldean Needs Help Translating Toddler
While toddlers are certainly adorable, they aren’t necessarily the easiest people to understand, and that certainly holds true for Jason Aldean’s son Memphis.
The singer shared an adorable video of the tot in the bathtub trying to tell him something, but Jason can’t quite figure it out. He captioned the shot, “Can somebody please translate this for me???,” along with the hashtag #bathtalks.
Can somebody please translate this for me??? -- #bathtalks #memphisaldean