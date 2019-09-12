Jason Aldean Offers Advice To Soon-To-Be Dad Kane Brown

Jason Aldean has had Kane Brown out on the road with him all summer and the pair is good friends off stage as well. And with Kane and wife Katelyn about to welcome their first child, Jason, who has two babies at home, has some sage advice for his buddy.

"Being a parent is just the coolest thing ever," Jason tells E! regarding the advice he’d give Kane. "It's a little scary when you first bring them home, knowing that you're responsible for the life of this person. And then it's just like the coolest thing ever to watch them grow up and start to develop their personalities.”

He adds, “I don't know, I have to say there's nothing like it and it's exciting."