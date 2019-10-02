Jason Aldean Remembers Route 91 Festival Victims On Second Year Anniversary

Yesterday marked two years since the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting, which left 58 people dead and more than 400 people wounded, and Jason Aldean, who was on stage when the shooting started, took to Instagram to remember the victims of the tragedy.

“This will always be a tough day for us,” he shared. “Not a day goes by that we don’t think about our @route91harvest family.”

And Jason wasn’t the only artist to take to social media to remember the lives lost.