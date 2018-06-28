Jason Aldean’s Two Daughters Are A Big Help With Their Brother

Jason Aldean says his two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, just love their little brother Memphis, and pitch in and help Jason and wife Brittany whenever they can.

“It’s awesome. I mean my girls are sweethearts, they really are great kids,” Jason tells “Sounds Like Nashville.” “I knew they were going to be like that with him. They’re great.” Jason adds, “I’ll be looking for Memphis sometimes, ‘Well he was just over there in his playpen, what happened? Where is he at?’ And my 10-year-old will have him in there changing his diaper. She’s like, ‘He pee peed, I need to change him.’ So they’re awesome with him.”

And Jason notes that the seven-month-old loves his big sisters just as much, sharing, “He sees them walk in the room and he starts smiling. It’s really cool for me to see them bonding like they are, it’s nice.”