Jason Aldean’s Wife Still In Hospital Post-Birth

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany welcomed daughter Navy Rome earlier this week, but it seems Brittany is still in the hospital, after suffering some complications that required a blood transfusion.

The new mom shared a picture of her swollen feet on Instagram story, writing, “When your labor goes amazing but then things go south,” adding, “Still hospital living with my trooper of a hubs and a precious little girl.” She also noted, “One blood transfusion … and swollen everything” with the hashtag, “#WorthIt.”

Brittany later added a picture of her feet with images of three pigs, noting, “So we’ve been in the hospital for days now, and I’m ready to take these fat little piggies home!”

Brittany didn’t reveal exactly what complications she was dealing with, but it’s apparently nothing serious. A rep for Jason tells “People,” it’s “nothing to worry about.”