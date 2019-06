While Jason Aldean is used to singing for thousands of fans on tour, at home he puts his voice to good use, namely getting his daughter Navy to sleep.

The singer shared video of him and wife Brittany singing “My Girl” to their four-month-old daughter, in the hopes it would sooth her to bed. In fact, it seems Jason was really hopeful about the affects of the tune, writing, “Nite nite Navy Baby #pleasesleepallnight.”