Jason Aldean's Cell Phone Took A Dip In The Pool
June 5, 2019
Jason is currently beachside on vacation with his family. His cell phone accidentally went for a swim, as he posted on social media, blaming the mishap on his wife. At least he has a sense of humor about it. He shared a picture of himself holding a conch shell to his ear writing, "If anybody needs me, hit me up on my new 'Shell Phone X plus.'
Ok so this is @jasonaldean taking over my wife’s insta. I would post this on my page but my wife dropped my phone in the pool on the first day of our vacation. Sooooo.... if anybody needs me, hit me up on my new “Shell Phone X plus”