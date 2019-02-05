Jason Aldean's Daughter Has Arrived

Congratulatoins are in order for Jason Aldean. The singer and wife Brittany welcomed their daughter, Navy Rome,yesterday.

"Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world," shared on social media. "Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess."

Jason and Brittany are already parents to a one-year-old son, Memphis. Jason is also dad to two daughters from his previous marriage.