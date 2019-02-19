Jason And Brittany Aldean Argue Over Who Navy Looks Like
February 19, 2019
Jason and Brittany Aldean's baby girl Navy is only two weeks old, so it's too early to tell if she'll look like her mommy or her daddy.
Navy's brother Memphis looks exactly like a miniature Jason, so Brittany wants her own look-alike. She writes in the caption, "Jase says, 'We can’t keep having babies until one looks like you,' Hehehehe, yes we caaaaaan--"
