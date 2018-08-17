Jay DeMarcus Goes To ER Following Foot Injury
Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts sustained atoe injury during their show last night in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. No word on how it happened. However, Jay took to Instagram to share a photo of his toenail, stating, "the nail is definetly coming off."
Let's hope he heals in time for the show at DTE Energy Music Theater on Saturday!
GET WELL SOON JAY!!
It’s not all glamorous on the road... Def headed to the ER. HURTS SO BAD. This nail is definitely coming off.... #b2u #pain