Jimmie Allen And Fiance Expecting Baby Girl

Jimmie Allen is going to be a dad again! He and his fiancee, Alexis Gale, are expecting a baby girl in March. Jimmie shared their gender reveal video, which took place on the beach at Disney's Beach Club Resort in Orlando, FL, on social media. He popped a large balloon filled with pink powder. Jimmie already has one son, five-year-old Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

Jimmie told People.com, “I’m headed into the girl-dad club! I’m happy and nervous and so excited to meet her. I hear daughters make dads better people, and I’m ready to meet my little princess and give her my love . . . It’s going to be great watching her and her big brother Aadyn grow up together, and of course she’s going to have custom Disney Princess dresses.”

Jimmy and Alexis got engaged at Walt Disney World in July.