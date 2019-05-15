Jimmie Allen Calls Out BET For Not Playing His Videos

Jimmie Allen let his displeasure with a popular cable network be known yesterday (Tuesday, May 14th) on Twitter. He tweeted, "So @BET stands for Black Entertainment Television but yet they won't play my Music Vidoes. Last time I checked I was black. People worried about " Nashville" not letting black country artist in but yet BET won't let black country artist in. Nashville let me in."

Jimmie's debut single, "Best Shot," was a three-week Number One hit last year. His latest single, "Make Me Want To," is climbing the charts.

Jimmie's summer includes stints on both Chris Young and Rascal Flatts' tours.