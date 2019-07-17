Jimmie Allen is engaged! People.com reports he popped the question to his girlfriend, Alexis Gale, 23, on Monday (July 15th) night during a trip to Disney World. This was Jimmie's 49th trip to the themepark, and it was in front of the Magic Kingdom that he dropped to one knee to ask Alexis to marry him. The couple was joined on the special trip by both of their parents, their sisters, his cousin and a friend.

Jimmie and Alexis met through Jimmie's cousin’s wife and began dating this spring. They share the same hometown of Milton, Delaware.

Jimmie told People, “With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection. It was like we’d always known each other . . . Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!”