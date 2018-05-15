Jimmie Allen Overcomes Stuttering Problem To Becoming A Rising Star

Jimmie Allen is a rising star in country music. He came to Nashville to fulfill his dream of singing Country music. It was a struggle at first. He went to New York to try to make a career in music. He entered talent contests and caught the eye of a Nashville producer. When he came to Nashville, he lived in a trailer. When the owner of the trailer decided to sell he was left homeless. Hungry and living in his car, he wasn't deterred from his dream because facing adversity was nothing new to Jimmie. In high school he was picked on because he had a stuttering problem. "I stuttered til I was 17." says Allen. The stuttering was debilitating for him in more way than one. "I never wanted to read out loud or talk to girls cuz I stuttered so badly. They used to call me Stutters Stanley." But after graduation, Jimmie hit the gym, took speech classes and as he got older, he put on weight and learned to control his stuttering.

Now, Jimmie is in Nashville (not living in his car) and is signed to Broken Bow Records. Jimmie was recently featured on Rolling Stone Magazine's 10 New Country Stars To Know list. His music has been streamed on Spotify almost a million times! His new single, Best Shot, is climbing the charts and is playing shows all over the nation.

Jimmie Allen plays the WYCD Hoedown on June 1st at DTE Energy Music Theater. Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, LANco and more play the 36th annual Hoedown. Jimmie says, "I'm looking forward to it. I'm playing with my friends. Love them LANco boys. Love Brothers Osborne. It's gonna be fun."