Jimmie Allen Performs With His Idol Rob Thomas

Jimmie Allen has made no secret of the fact that he’s a huge Matchbox Twenty fan, and he recently had a dream come true when he got a chance to sing with the band's frontman Rob Thomas on stage.

In case you missed it, Thomas’ solo tour came to Nashville last week, where Allen was invited to join him on stage for the Matchbox Twenty hit “Unwell,” which he’s covered in the past.

"Tonight my life was made. I got to sing onstage with my musical hero [Rob Thomas>," Jimmie shared. "His band Matchbox 20 is the reason I started singing. Thank you for inspiring sooooo many musicians, writers and artists. I'ma go cry now."

Tonight my life was made. I got to sing on stage with my musical hero @ThisIsRobThomas His band @MatchboxTwenty is the reason I started singing.Thank You Matchbox for making great music, thank you for inspiring sooooo many musicians, writers and artists. I'ma gonna go cry now---- pic.twitter.com/QI3Rws3byP — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) July 10, 2019