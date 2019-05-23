Jimmie Allen Uses A Little Magic For “Make Me Want To” Video

Jimmie Allen has dropped the video for his latest single “Make Me Want To,” which has him using a magic wand to fulfill his every wish and heart’s desire.

So with all that power what does he use the wand for? Well, first he transforms his trailer into a huge mansion, and then uses it to impress a girl by changing his beat up ride into a truck. He later then transports them into a romantic painting, which definately lands him the girl.

“I’m a huge fan of Disney, Harry Potter and ‘The Notebook.’ I wanted to create a video that showcased my love for all three,” Jimmie tells CMT. “I feel like authenticity is celebrated today more than ever, so with this video, I really wanted to highlight my quirky side.”