Joanna Gaines Is Opening A Coffee Shop

Joanna Gaines is already busy being a mom of five, working on another cookbook, and launching a new TV network with husband Chip, but somehow this multitasker has found time to open another business. In a new Instagram post, she reveals that she’s opening a new coffee shop this fall.

“For the past couple of months, we’ve been working on a new addition to the Silos grounds," she writes. "This fall, our coffee shop Magnolia Press, will officially open!"

On her blog, Gaines shares more details about the project, explaining that when their team looked at what was missing from the overall experience, they all agreed that “a good corner coffee shop would make the perfect fit.”