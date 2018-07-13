John Rich Debuts New "Redneck Brew"

John Rich’s Redneck Riviera Bar has announced its exclusive “Redneck Brew” is now on tap on Lower Broad in Nashville. Produced by The Star Spangled Brewing Co. in Clarksville, Tennessee, the pilsner is made from all American grains and yeast and is already a favorite on tap at the new establishment.

John said, “When I met Joshua Romaker, an Army and Green Beret Special Forces, I knew that this would be an incredible partnership. Those who know us both recognize that we are unapologetically patriotic. And to that, we pride our product on being 100% American made. This beer is good and refreshing and we are proud to be offering this exclusive brew in Nashville. Our hope is to expand it as we grow. Josh is a great guy and shares our commitment to honor our veterans, first responders and all American heroes.”



In addition to the custom brew, Redneck Riviera serves up its Redneck Riviera Whiskey, along with a variety of BBQ plates and John Rich’s Redneck Riviera Beef Jerky.

The bar offers music on all three floors, ranging from honky-tonk, contemporary country and rock and roll to bluegrass and songwriter rounds. The Big & Rich band, aka “Fiddles and Steel” will perform on Monday evenings. And fans will know then the boss man is on deck -- when the “John Rich In The House” sign is lit up on Broadway.