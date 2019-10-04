Jon Pardi Gets Engaged On Stage At The Ryman

This week has been a pretty special one for Jon Pardi. Not only did he celebrate the release of his new album “Heartache Medication” with two headlining shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, but he got engaged on stage during the two-night stand.

During Wednesday night’s show Jon told fans that he and girlfriend Summerfawn Duncan had one of their first dates at the Ryman, and then got down on one knee and popped the question, with Summerfawn, of course, saying "Yes," prompting a standing ovation from the crowd.

Jon’s good buddy Dierks Bentley was watching the whole show from the wings and got some pictures of the special movement.