Jon Pardi Releases Video For 'Heartache Medication'

Jon Pardi has released the video for the title-track off of his upcoming album, Heartache Medication. The clip features a fully choreographed line dance, which is a first for Jon.

He said, “This is the first time we ever used choreography. We ended up doing practices in my barn at home and Summer and I had such a great time. It was out of my comfort zone, but I love how it came out. I loved being able to dance together, and I think it’s just one of the videos where you just feel good when you watch it."

Jon's new album, Heartache Medication, is due out on September 27th.