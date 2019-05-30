Jon Pardi Reveals Track List For “Heartache Medication”

Jon Pardi is set to release the new album “Heartache Medication” on September 27th and now he’s revealed the album’s track list.

“I named it ‘Heartache Medication’ because it talks about sad topics, but it makes you feel good at the same time,” Jon told media at a listening party for he record. “I’m really proud of it. I’m really proud of all the session players, the songwriters that delivered great songs.”

He added, “I wrote half the record and Nashville stepped in and wrote the other half, and I’m very proud of that. I think everybody’s going to love it.”

The album features 14 tracks, including “Don’t Blame It On The Whiskey,” a collaboration with Lauren Alaina, whch was written by Eric Church and Miranda Lambert.

“Old Hat”

“ Heartache Medication”

“Nobody Leaves A Girl Like That”

“Ain't Always The Cowboy”

“Me And Jack”

“Don't Blame It On Whiskey (Featuring Lauren Alaina)

“Tied One On”

“Oughta Know That”

“Tequila Little Time”

“Buy That Man A Beer”

“Call Me Country”

“Just Like Old Times”

“Love Her Like She's Leaving”

“Starlight”