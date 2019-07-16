Jordan Davis And Wife Expecting First Baby

Jordan Davis is going to be a first-time dad! The singer and his wife, Kristen, are expecting their first child later this year. He tells us, “I’m so thankful and so blessed. This is a really, really special moment, and I’ve been trying to drink it in and just kind of enjoy the entire process. I’m looking forward to meeting him or her.”

The happy news coincides with the People.com premiere of Jordan's music video for his latest single "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot." The clip follows a young boy through various life moments that all happen to take place in a parking lot, from playing hockey with friends to dancing with his girlfriend after a football game.