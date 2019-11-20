Jordan Davis And Wife Welcome Baby Girl
Congratulations to Jordan Davis and his wife, Kristen, who welcomed their first child into the world on Sunday (Nov. 17th) in Nashville. Daughter Eloise Larkin Davis weighed in at 8 lbs. even.
Jordan shared a picture of the new family of three on social media yesterday (Tuesday, Nov. 19th) writing, "Excited to announce that me and Kristen have welcomed a beautiful baby girl . . . Momma and baby are both doing great, and I wanna thank everyone for the well wishes and love. God is good!"
The baby's gender was a surprise to the couple who opted not to find out in advance.
