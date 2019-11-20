Jordan Davis And Wife Welcome Baby Girl

November 20, 2019
Chuck Rachael Grunwald Morning Show Jessie
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

© SIPA USA

Categories: 
News

Congratulations to Jordan Davis and his wife, Kristen, who welcomed their first child into the world on Sunday (Nov. 17th) in Nashville. Daughter Eloise Larkin Davis weighed in at 8 lbs. even.

Jordan shared a picture of the new family of three on social media yesterday (Tuesday, Nov. 19th) writing, "Excited to announce that me and Kristen have welcomed a beautiful baby girl . . . Momma and baby are both doing great, and I wanna thank everyone for the well wishes and love. God is good!"

The baby's gender was a surprise to the couple who opted not to find out in advance.

 

Excited to announce that Kristen and I have welcomed a beautiful baby girl...Momma and baby are both doing great, and I wanna thank everyone for the well wishes and love. God is good! --

A post shared by J O R D A N D A V I S (@jordandavisofficial) on

Tags: 
Jordan Davis
Kristen
New Baby
Daughter
 Eloise Larkin Davis