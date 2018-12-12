Jordan Davis Named Billboard's Top New Country Artist Of 2018

Jordan Davis has much to celebrate this holiday season, as he has been named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2018. The honor is due in large part to the success of his debut chart-topping single, “Singles You Up,” of which he was a co-writer. Jordan was also recently named the Country Aircheck/Mediabase Most Heard New Artist of 2018 at country radio.

Since its release, “Singles You Up” has accumulated almost 300 Million streams worldwide after sitting on the Spotify US Viral chart for over a month (peaking at No.2) in addition to hitting the Spotify Global Viral chart.

Jordan also recently learned that "Singles You Up" was named Country Aircheck’s most-played song of 2018. He tells us "My publisher texted me. He said, 'Dude, Number One most-played song in 2018,' and, I mean, you just get chill bumps all over your body, and especially, too, like when you see so many other great songs on that list, for that to be up there at the top and for it to be this . . . You know, the first one ever . . . I guess I set the bar really low for this next one (laughter) is what I'm saying. But, no, that was a pretty incredible feeling and (I'm) very, very grateful to just be a part of it."

“Singles You Up” is featured on Jordan's debut album, Home State, which also includes his current Top 15 hit, “Take It From Me”.