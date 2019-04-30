Jordan Davis Releases Live Performance Video Of 'Slow Dance In A Parking Lot'

Jordan Davis has released the live performance video of "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot." The song holds special meaning for Jordan as it's the first song he wrote for his new publishing deal in 2015 following years of bartending on the side to pursue his music ambitions.

Jordan said, "'Slow Dance In a Parking Lot' is about a couple who doesn't want their first date to end so they decide to use the opportunity to spend more time together, even if it's in a Walmart parking lot. It's one of my favorite songs I've ever written."

"Slow Dance In A Parking Lot" is now streaming on all platforms.