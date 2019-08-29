Justin Moore Considered Career In Sports-Related Field

It’s hard to imagine Justin Moore as anything other than a country singer, but for the brief time that he went to college, he considered turning his love of sports into a career. With the Labor Day holiday approaching, Justin tells us, “It probably would have been something with sports. Like, I remember kinda when I started – I mean I literally went to school for two weeks – but what I was going to do is be a physical therapist or a physical trainer, in the sense that one that traveled with like a baseball team, whether it be college or professional, some kind of ball team. I always thought that would be kind of fun.”