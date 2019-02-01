Justin Moore Injured By Horse During An Album Photo Shoot

Justin Moore was having a photo shoot for his new album cover, and had his leg crushed after being stepped on by a horse. He seems in good spirits after posting the photo saying, "Anything for art!"

