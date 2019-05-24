Justin Moore’s Single Is A Tribute To Fallen Soldiers

On Sunday, Justin Moore will appear on the PBS Memorial Day Special and on Monday he’ll take part in the Armed Forces Parade. This holiday has always been important to him, and especially this year, because he’s able to sing about it. His new single, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” is a tribute to fallen soldiers. Justin tells us more, “One of my grandpa’s retired out of the Navy, the other was in the Air Force, and so I was super close to both of them. I mean my entire family was pretty patriotic in that sense. And, you know, I have countless uncles and cousins and that kind of stuff who’ve served You know, it was well known that, ‘hey, we need to be really thankful for these men and women and what they do for us on a daily basis.’ So, I say it every night on stage how much they mean to us and that, you know, at times I’m sure it can feel like they’re taken for granted but certainly that’s not the case with me and my guys out here.”

Thankful for our service men and women today! ---- #ArmedForcesDay And looking forward to honoring them both next Sunday on the @PBS Memorial Day Special and next Monday at the Armed Forces Memorial Day Parade ------------ #MemDayPBS @MemorialDayPBS pic.twitter.com/SWp7BolOb4 — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) May 18, 2019