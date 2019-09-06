Justin Moore's Man Cave On Wheels

With football season upon us, Justin Moore is more than ready on his custom tour bus. Called the "Razorback," the bus has a University of Arkansas-themed color scheme and giant mascot-stamped exterior. It's also outfitted with 17 TVs for tailgating so there's no chance of missing a single event.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the bus was designed by Justin and his wife, Kate, to mirror the singer's mancave at their home in Poyen, AR. It features a custom sound system, copper sinks and hardware, a custom brick wall, reclaimed wood, deer skin trim, hand-tooled leather, deer antler knobs and handles on all of the cabinets and doors, and the bus houses refrigerators both inside and outside.

Justin sits at the top of the country singles charts this week with "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home." This is his eighth No. 1 single.