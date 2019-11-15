Kacey Musgraves Drops Trailer For Christmas Special

Kacey Musgraves is getting her own holiday special, “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,” debuting November 29th on Amazon Prime. Well, now the first trailer for the special is out.

“I had this idea about bringing this Christmas album to life in a TV special,” she shares in the clip, referring to her 2016 LP “A Very Kacey Christmas.” “The idea behind this was to have people that I’m big fans of come and be special guests.”

The special will feature guest stars Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Leon Bridges, Fred Armison and Troye Sivan. It will also feature non-musical guests, including Kendall Jenner, the Radio City Rockettes, and Kacey’s Nana.