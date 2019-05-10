Kacey Musgraves Drops Video For “Oh What A World”

Kacey Musgraves has just dropped a new, trippy, video for her latest “Golden Hour” track, “Oh, What a World.”

“Though we’re all just trying to figure out how best to navigate though this crazy and sometimes mean world – I’m truly stunned & in awe of the beauty of our precious Earth and all the creatures in it,” she shares with fans. “Worked hard on this for a long time with the SUPER talented @trippyogi to make something special for your eyes. XO.”

Kacey is currently on tour Down Under. Her “Oh What A World Tour” hits Brisbane, Australia tonight.