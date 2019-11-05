Kacey Musgraves Gets Her Own Christmas Special

Kacey Musgraves will celebrate the holidays with her very own special, featuring an A-list lineup of special guests.

“The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,” debuting November 29th on Amazon Prime, will be narrated by “Schitt’s Creek’s” Dan Levy, and will have Kacey singing holiday classics with some of her famous friends, including Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Leon Bridges, Fred Armison and Troye Sivan.

There will also be non-musical guests, including Kendall Jenner, the Radio City Rockettes, and Kacey’s Nana.

“I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Kacey shared. “What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of.

She adds, “.My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format,” noting, “It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.”