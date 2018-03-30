Kacey Musgraves On How Love Influenced Her Record

Fans who pick up Kacey Musgraves’ new album “Golden Hour” today may be surprised to hear a lot of love songs on the record, and you can thank hubby Ruston Kelly for that.

Kacey tells Billboard, that before she started writing songs for the record, “I was in this lonely, not-creative place and just felt like sh*t about myself,” but then she met Ruston at a writer’s round at the Bluebird Café in Nashville. "I had just cleared my schedule to get back to writing when I went to that show and I met him,” she says. “Songs just immediately started pouring out.”

And while her past albums have been filled with messages, Kacey is glad to share something different with her latest release. “It was a nice escape to fixate on this person that has completely changed my world, rather than try to be a social commentator,” she notes. “I’ve been that a lot before, so it might surprise people that I’m not now. But everyone has a soapbox these days! Everyone’s tired of it.”

Kacey also talks about how hard it is to be a women in music these days, noting that audiences aren’t normally okay with a female being “rebellious.” “All you have to do is not smile. And then they’re like, ‘She’s a bitch,’” Kacey says. “There’s so much extra pressure on females in the music industry to be accommodating and nice, and it’s such horsesh*t.” She adds, “They would never say that to (Chris) Stapleton, or Eric Church, who wears his f**king sunglasses all the time. If I wore my sunglasses all the time, people would be like, ‘She thinks she is hot sh*t.’”

ONE MORE THING! Kacey’s “Golden Hour” includes a personal note from Kacey to her fans, noting it is “just a statement as to where I am, where the music is and why it’s here.”

Video of Slow Burn

Source: Billboard