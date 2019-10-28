Kacey Musgraves Joined By Harry Styles At Nashville Show

Kacey Musgraves wrapped the 2019 leg of her “Oh What A World II” tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, where she treated the crowd to a very special guest. The singer was joined by Harry Styles for a collaboration on Kacey’s “Golden Hour” track “Space Cowboy.”

“As a peer, and someone I like to call a friend, it’s always a pleasure, an honor to share the stage with this lady,” Styles told the crowd. “She’s made a couple of my favorite albums, and it’s an honor to be here tonight with all of you to say congratulations and round off this wonderful tour, and a wonderful year.”

Kacey and Harry previously worked together when Harry brought her on tour with him.