Kacey Musgraves Opens Up About Country Music Inclusivity With Reese Witherspoon

Kacey Musgraves is interviewed by Reese Witherspoon for her new series “Shine On With Reese,” and during their conversation Kacey opens up about what it’s like being a female country artist.

“You look at the charts and you see a big lack in female voices,” Kacey says, noting that it’s not just country. “If you look at the Top 40 you might see three women.” She adds, “One thing I’ve experienced as a woman on this path … is I can be meeting the same radio station people or people in the industry as a male artist but there’s an extra pressure on me to be accommodating or nice.”

As for whether Kacey has seen any improvements when it comes to inclusivity, she shares, “I think it’s on it’s way…I think it’s getting better…I hope.”

Kacey also reveals that she initially brought the idea for “Follow Your Arrow” to Katy Perry, who suggested she write the song for herself. She shares that she was happy she kept it for herself, although her label people told her “people are going to hate it,” to which she replied, “I’m fine with that. This is something I want to say.”