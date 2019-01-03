Kacey Musgraves Playing Coachella

Kacey Musgraves is heading to the desert this April. The singer is on the bill for this year's Coachella Festival, with the two-weekend fest in Indio, California, taking place April 12th to 14th and April 19th to 21st. The fest's headliners include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.

Kacey is basically the only country artist on the bill. Other artists set for the fest include Janelle Monae, The 1975, Zedd, DJ Snake, Weezer, Diplo, Solange, Bazzi, Khalid, Bad Bunny, CHVRCHES, Juice WRLD, Ella Mai and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 am. Check out the complete lineup and schedule below.