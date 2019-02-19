Kacey Musgraves To Present At Academy Awards

Kacey Musgraves will be a presenter at this year’s Oscars. She’ll join previously announced presenters Gary Oldman, Allison Janney, Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Daniel Craig, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson, among others. The 91st Academy Awards will be handed out live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, February 24th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The Oscars will also be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Kacey is still celebrating her recent four Grammy wins, including all-genre Album of the Year for Golden Hour.

Her headlining Oh, What a World Tour plays Tuesday, February 19th in Seattle.