Kacey Musgraves & Ruston Kelly Share A Poem Johnny Cash Wrote To June Carter

Kacey Musgraves and hubby Ruston Kelly collaborated on the song “To June This Morning,” which is featured on the Johnny Cash tribute album, “Johnny Cash: Forever Words,” which was put together by the legend’s son John Carter Cash.

Their song, which features Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson, is a re-imagination of a poem Johnny wrote to an eight-months pregnant June, and recording the song was particularly emotional for both of them.

“It just felt like sacred ground,” Kacey tells “Billboard.” “His son was there, all their belongings were there. Rusty played Johnny’s guitar on the recording. I don’t know, it was really special … John was like crying during us recording it and he was like, ‘I think my parents would be so proud of this.'”

A video for the song shot at the Cash’s former estate outside of Nashville has now been released.