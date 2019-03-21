Kacey Musgraves Set For Lollapalooza

March 21, 2019
Kacey Musgraves performs at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on February 14, 2019 in Los Angeles

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves is headed to Chicago this summer. The singer is one of the many acts confirmed for the 2019 Lollapalooza festival, taking place August 1st to 4th at Grant Park in Chicago.

Headliners for this year's Lolla include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots and The Strokes, with a lineup that also included The Chainsmokers, Tame Impala, Flume, Hozier, Gary Clark, Jr. Janelle Monae, Lil Wayne, H.E.R., Maggie Rogers, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Normani and more. 

Tickets for Lollapalooza are on sale now.

 

