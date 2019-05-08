Kacey Musgraves Signs Modeling Contract

Kacey Musgraves is known to make a statement with her look and clothing, and now she’s going to be doing that in an arena other than music. The singer just announced that she’s going to be represented by modeling agency IMG Models.

The news comes after Kacey walked the pink carpet at the Met Gala dressed as a living Barbie. In fact, her Moschino hot pink leather gown is an exact replica of the Barbie doll New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is currently selling in its gift shop. The doll sells for $75.