Kane Brown Is Going To Be A Daddy

April 16, 2019
Kane Brown performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Kane Brown. The singer announced on social media that he and wife Katelyn Jae are expecting. 

“It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3,” he shared alongside a sonogram photo. “IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

This will be the first child for the couple, who married last October.

 

It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 ---------- IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

