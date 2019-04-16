Kane Brown Is Going To Be A Daddy
Congratulations are in order for Kane Brown. The singer announced on social media that he and wife Katelyn Jae are expecting.
“It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3,” he shared alongside a sonogram photo. “IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
This will be the first child for the couple, who married last October.
