Kane Brown To Headline Staples Center's 20th Anniversary Concert

Kane Brown has been tapped to headline STAPLES Center’s 20th anniversary concert at the downtown Los Angeles arena on October 18th. The concert marks the first major milestone event in what will be a year long celebration of the arena’s memorable history since opening the doors on October 17, 1999.

Kane said, “STAPLES Center is an incredibly diverse and iconic venue and it is an honor to headline and be a part of their 20th anniversary kick off celebration. From the Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks, to all the artists that have graced the stage there, they bring the best in entertainment to Los Angeles and I cannot wait to celebrate the last 20 years and kick-off the next 20."