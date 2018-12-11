Kane Brown & Lauren Alaina Added To “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina are set to ring in the New Year on ABC's “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve."

The pair is set to collaborate during the show's West Coast party, which, as we previously told you, will also feature Kelsea Ballerini performing with the Chainsmokers. Other new additions to the special include Camila Cabello, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Bazzi and Weezer, as well as a special midnight performance by Post Malone, from his show at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will air December 31st on ABC.