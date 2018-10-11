Kane Brown Makes History At The AMAs
Kane Brown took home three trophies at the American Music Awards, and apparently he made history in the process. According to CMT, Kane is now the most-awarded country star who had never previously won an award, since his three wins were his first ever AMAs.
And it seems Kane was a bit shocked by his sweep. Following the show he posted a photo on Instagram with his three trophies, simply captioning it “What?”
ONE MORE THING! Kane will be featured in a new short film to premiere on Apple Music November 2nd. “Apple Music Presents: Kane Brown – Experiment” will debut one week before his new album “Experiment” drops on November 9th. In a preview for the film, Kane talks about the flak he gets due to his pop-country sound, as well as the racism he experienced growing up.