Kane Brown Is The New Ambassador For New Era Caps

Kane Brown has been chosen as one of the new ambassadors of New Era Cap Co. Inc., the official on field cap of the NFL, for the 2018 NFL season. Kane is the only artist in the country format to ever be selected for the campaign. He joins NFL athletes Dak Prescott, Sterling Shepard, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ju Ju Smith Schuster, Jamal Adams and model Victoria Brito. These ambassadors will be featured in New Era campaigns for the brand’s NFL line of products. Kane also designed an exclusive New Era hat that will be available this season as part of the campaign.



Kane continues putting the final touches on his sophomore album. The first single from it, "Lose It," continues its climb up the charts.