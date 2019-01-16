Kane Brown To Receive Breakthrough Artist Award

Kane Brown is set to be honored with the Breakthrough Artist Award at the Music Biz 2019 Conference’s Awards and Hall of Fame Dinner, May 7th in Nashville. The award goes to an artist who made an impact on music in the past year.

“With a sound uniquely his own, Kane Brown blends traditional southern musicianship with youthful, contemporary lyrics that distinguish him as a driving force in the revitalization of country music,” Music Business Association presidentJames Donio shares. “Kane has already achieved so much at the age of 25, and…there’s no sign of him stopping any time soon.”

Bebe Rexha, whose collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be,” was a huge crossover hit last year, is also set to receive a Breakthrough Artist Award at the conference.

Kane stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” earlier this week where he performed his “Experiment” track “Homesick.”